Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Tuesday won the Huzurabad Assembly seat which went to bypolls on October 30.

BJP's Eatala Rajender defeated his nearest rival, TRS' Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes in the Huzurabad Assembly seat. While Rajender bagged 1,07,022 votes, Yadav got 83,167 votes. Meanwhile, Congress' Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao managed to get only 3,014 votes.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.

On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP's win in the Telangana by-polls, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that despite the ruling TRS spending hundreds of crores of rupees on the election, people of Huzurabad voted for the BJP.

"Despite the fact that ruling TRS spent hundreds of crores of rupees in this election, people of Huzurabad voted for BJP candidate Etela Rajender. I thank the people of Huzurabad for rejecting money power and voting for BJP," said Reddy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)