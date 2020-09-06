Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Telangana Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow, September 7, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The Cabinet meeting, according to the statement, will begin at 7:30 pm at Pragathi Bhavan.

The New Revenue Act and other Bills to be introduced are likely to be discussed during the meeting on Monday. (ANI)

