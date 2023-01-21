Warangal (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): As many as six people were left injured after a car rammed into several people and shops in the Warangal district of Telangana, the police informed on Saturday.

The accident happened near the Annaram Shareef in Parvatagiri Police Station limits at around 8 am.

The Parwathagiri Circle Inspector Srinivas told ANI that they have registered a case against the car driver, who has been identified as Rafi.

"There is a large crowd at Annaram Shareed every Friday. Rafi, a native of Khammam bought a new car. After coming out of 'Pooja', he got confused and put his leg on the accelerator, after which the car rammed into a few people and shops, leaving six people injured.," the Circle Inspector said.

A woman named Nandini, who is severely injured is undergoing treatment. All the other victims have minor injuries, he added. (ANI)

