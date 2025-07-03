Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to take steps to ensure a 100 per cent pass percentage in the Intermediate examination, an official statement said.

Observing that the students in the 10th standard are passing in large numbers and the same number of students could not pass in the Intermediate, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to identify the challenges to achieve a good pass percentage of inter students and resolve them through some initiatives.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a study and submit a comprehensive report on running the schools up to the 12th standard and a separate intermediate.

Revanth Reddy suggested that the officials seek the advice of the Education Commission, NGOs working in the education sector, and civil society. "We will discuss the improvement of intermediate education at all stages in the Legislative Assembly", the Chief Minister said that more attention should be paid to the enrolment of students in intermediate as well as their attendance.

Reviewing the designs and models of the Young India Residential School buildings, the CM suggested that a huge national flag be installed in the premises of every school and also instructed the officials to submit a weekly report to him on the progress of the construction of the schools. The Young India Residential Schools will be constructed exclusively for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency. Since the land acquisition for each school has already been completed, the CM directed that the focus should be on the identification and acquisition process for the second school, the statement said.

Further, as per the statement, CM Revanth Reddy also reviewed the construction model of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women University) and suggested several changes. The CM ordered that the tender process be completed at the earliest.

CM Reddy held a review of the Education Department at the ICCC on Wednesday. Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor K Kesava Rao, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Higher Education Board Chairman Balakishta Reddy, Technical Education Commissioner Sridevasena, Education Special Secretary Haritha, JNTU Registrar Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the review. (ANI)

