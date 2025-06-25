Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take measures to strengthen the education system in the state, including mandating visits to government schools by Additional Collectors of the respective districts.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on education, instructed that Additional Collectors should visit at least two government schools every week, a press release said.

Officials informed him that 48,000 students had shifted from private to government schools, following which the Chief Minister directed them to construct new classrooms to accommodate the students, the release added.

He also instructed that adequate facilities be provided in schools to support children with special needs, the release said.

Further, Reddy directed officials to install solar-powered kitchens for preparing midday meals.

Referring to the gap between the number of students passing the 10th standard examinations and those enrolling in Intermediate (11th and 12th standard), Reddy suggested that efforts be made to ensure all students who complete the 10th standard are enrolled in Intermediate, the release stated.

