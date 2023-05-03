New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the new building of his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the national capital on Thursday.

"The opening of the central office in the capital will accelerate the party's nationwide expansion," the party said in a statement.

Rao, the national president of BRS, will inaugurate the office by worshiping in "Vedokta rituals". The four-storey building located in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital is built according to 'Vastu', the party said.

The BRS, which was earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi, was rechristened last year after Rao declared that the party is looking at a larger role in central politics.

"Telangana Building Construction Minister Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar are constantly monitoring the work related to the completion of the construction of this building in Delhi. This building will speed up the work of the party," BRS said.

The BRS Bhavan is built in eleven thousand square feet of land. There is a conference hall on the first floor and an office for the BRS President among other facilities.

So far the party was operating in Delhi from an office at Sardar Patel Marg.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP T Thirumavalavan from Tamil Nadu and leaders of several other regional parties as well as farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu had attended the inaugural ceremony held in December last year.

