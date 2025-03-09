Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday participated in the 'Indira Mahila Shakti' programme at Secunderabad parade grounds.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, CM Revanth Reddy released the 'Indira Mahila Shakti Mission-2025 policy' in a meeting with women self-help groups.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 22,794 crore 22 lakh (Rs 22,794,22,00,000) to the women's self-help groups (2,82,552 groups) under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme.

The CM distributed Rs 44 crore 80 lakh (Rs 44,80,00,000) through loan insurance and accident insurance schemes to the women self-help groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme. CM Revanth Reddy also virtually laid the foundation stone for solar power generation plants to be set up by the women self-help groups.

Speaking at the programme, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, "With the inspiration of Rani Rudrama Devi and Chakali ilamma, the Women community displayed their competence on Women's Day today. The women's groups showed their self-respect in the state capital. Our women groups are witnessing a bright future by getting rid of dark days."

"The state will develop economically only when the women's self-help groups are strengthened. The state's economy will reach one trillion dollars only when one crore women are made millionaires. Entrusting the management of government schools to women's groups to compete with corporate schools," Reddy said.

He further added, "Awarded 1.30 crore lakh school uniform stitching works to the women groups. Constructing Indira Mahila Shakti Buildings at the cost of Rs 25 crore to hold meetings by the women groups regularly. Handed over solar power generation plants to women to turn them into entrepreneurs. Prepared an action plan to make women compete with Adani and Ambani. Made the women groups owners of TSRTC buses. The government helped the self-help groups to become entrepreneurs by renting out electric buses to RTC. Women will become owners of 1000 electric buses in the coming days."

Chief Minister Reddy mentioned how the Congress Party worked towards the betterment of women, as he said, "Rajiv Gandhi is credited with introducing women's quota in local bodies. Sonia Gandhi provided reservations for women in the legislative Assemblies. Women should excel in politics and serve society. It was Indira Gandhi who stood by women and for their empowerment."

"The government is moving forward with the goal of empowering women. I will take responsibility for the construction of rice mills and godowns for women's groups in every mandal. The government will teach a lesson to the fraudsters in the management of rice mills and allot land and loans to the women groups. Women groups should construct godowns and become entrepreneurs," Reddy said

He further added, "It is my responsibility to make one crore women millionaires (Crorepatis). Indira Mahila Shakti will be a role model for the entire world. Women should move forward with 'Revanth Anna's inspiration, Indiramma's power, and NTR's commitment'. Women should develop and compete with the corporate companies and take the state forward on the development path." (ANI)

