Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to immediately close transport check posts on all roads across the Telangana State and utilise the services of the staff working at the check posts for other official activities, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

On the Chief Minister's instructions, the State Transport Department issued the orders to implement the government's decision of the closure of check posts. The officials concerned were ordered to submit a full report on the closure of check posts by 5 pm on Wednesday.

The State Commissioner of the Transport department issued specific instructions to immediately stop the activities of the check posts and utilise the services of the staff working at the check posts for other official activities.

The District Transport Officers (DTOs) were ordered to take necessary measures, including the removal of boards and barricades at the check posts, ensuring the smooth passage of vehicles. All the records, equipment and furniture at the check posts will be shifted to the DTO offices. The officials were also instructed to verify all financial and administrative records and preserve them.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appealed to active Maoist leaders and cadres to surrender and join mainstream life, urging them to become partners in the nation's development.

"Telangana suffered from Maoist and terrorist activities in the past. The indomitable spirit displayed by the state police is the result of the fast declining terror and naxal activities in the state in recent times," said the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister said that many key Maoists have already surrendered, " I am appealing to all Maoist leaders and activists who are active to surrender before the police and join mainstream life. The CM asserted that Maoists should join as partners in the nation-building and the country's development by shedding the naxal ideology. The Chief Minister commended the Telangana police for their exemplary service in rooting out the naxal menace in the state."

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day at the Police Jawans' Memorial in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy lauded the Telangana Police for their exemplary service in reducing terror and Naxal activities in the state. He recalled that 191 police personnel, including six from Telangana, sacrificed their lives while performing their duties.

Special mention was made of Greyhounds commandos T. Sandeep, V. Sridhar, N. Pawan Kalyan, Assistant Commandant Banothu Jawaharlal, and Constables B. Saidu and Pramod Kumar.To support the family of CCS Constable Pramod Kumar, who recently died in Nizamabad, the government will provide Rs 1 crore ex-gratia, the constable's last drawn salary until retirement, a government job, a 300-yard housing plot, and additional welfare funds amounting to Rs 24 lakh.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled earlier allotments of housing plots to the families of 33 policemen who sacrificed their lives combating Maoists in Odisha in 2008."Telangana Police built trust and gave assurance to society. Police never compromised and took risks to protect people ", the CM said.

The CM praised the Telangana Police for leading the country in adopting advanced technology and innovative policies to enhance law enforcement. Citing the India Justice Report 2025, he noted that the Telangana Police Department has been ranked first nationally. The Ministry of External Affairs also commended the force for its transparent passport verification system.

"These achievements are a testament to the continuous efforts and dedication of the Telangana Police," the CM said.CM Revanth Reddy highlighted emerging challenges such as cybercrime, digital fraud, morphing content, drug-related offences, and human trafficking, which have become major concerns for the police.

Notably, news of cybercrimes now appears more frequently in the media than traditional crimes. He expressed pride that the Telangana Police are leading the country in combating cybercrime through the use of advanced technology. To strengthen these efforts, a Cyber Security Bureau, headed by a DGP-level officer, has been established to effectively tackle cyber threats.

"The Telangana Police Department has set a national example in preventing terrorism, anti-social activities, communal agitations, white-collar crimes, drug-related offenses, cybercrimes, adulterated food, gutkha, matka, and other unlawful activities," the Chief Minister said, congratulating the police for instilling public confidence and creating an environment where crime cannot go unpunished.

Highlighting initiatives to promote Telangana as a "Drug-Free" State, CM Revanth Reddy noted that the 'Eagle' (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) force has been established with the aim of completely eradicating the drug menace. He appealed to the police to work diligently to achieve the government's goal of making Telangana drug-free. Orders have already been issued delegating full powers to the police to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the government's commitment to appointing women officers to key police departments. Telangana has set an example for the country by posting qualified women IPS officers in several critical wings of the police department. Today, women IPS officers head the Telangana Police Academy, Prisons Department, SIB, ACB, CID, Vigilance, Armed Reserve, CCS, and Cyber Security Bureau. Additionally, seven women officers serve as DCPs in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

Addressing the increasing challenges in crime investigation, traffic management, day and night patrols, security, and VIP protection, CM Revanth Reddy said the government has implemented multiple welfare measures for police personnel. About 16,000 constables and SIs have been recruited to reduce workload and improve efficiency, and political interference in police duties has been completely eliminated.

On police welfare, the CM stated that Telangana provides the highest compensation in the country for officers who die or are injured in attacks by anti-social forces or terrorists. Families of such officers receive a government job, housing, free education in residential schools for their children, medical treatment, bus passes, and other benefits. Special seats in medical colleges are also allocated for the children of police martyrs. Ex-gratia amounts have been increased to Rs one crore for constables to ASI rank officers, Rs 1.25 crore for SIs and CIs, Rs 1.5 crore for DSPs and Additional SPs, and Rs 2 crore for SPs and other IPS officers. "It is the responsibility of all of us to stand by the police, who perform their duties and sacrifice their lives for society," he added.

As promised, the Chief Minister said that special educational institutions for the children of police personnel have been set up. The Young India Police School in Manchirevu, Ranga Reddy district, has recently been inaugurated. The institution provides quality education meeting international standards to the children of police personnel.

Fifty per cent of the seats are allocated to the children of police personnel, while the remaining fifty per cent are reserved for children of ordinary citizens. The government has also enhanced the prestige of the Telangana Police by appointing Olympian and boxer Nikhat Zareen and World Cup-winning cricketer Mohammed Siraj as DSPs.

The Chief Minister emphasised that transparency, accountability, and adherence to ethical values are the cornerstones of policing. These principles bring the community closer to the police and increase trust in the department. The responsibility of the police is to solve people's problems, prevent crimes, and uphold trust in law enforcement.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the role of the police is crucial in maintaining peace and security in society. Maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety are of utmost importance for the rapidly developing state of Telangana. Given the increasing influence of social media, the police must act carefully in all situations.

The Chief Minister noted that 'friendly policing' is meant for law-abiding citizens and not for those who violate the law. While protests may be organised to protect people's rights and express their grievances in a democratic setup, the police must handle such situations sensitively to avoid causing inconvenience to ordinary citizens. (ANI)

