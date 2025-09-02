Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered the officials to expedite the repairs of the damaged roads, buildings, breached ponds and water bodies and the reconstruction of the submerged electric substation, which were damaged due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

The CM also inquired about the lack of assistance from the Centre despite heavy losses in the flood-affected Khammam and Warangal districts last year.

CM Reddy further instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the promises made by the centre which were not fulfilled last year, pending release of central funds, damages and the extent of losses incurred due to heavy rains in Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Irrigation, R&B, Panchayati Raj, Rural Water supply, Health and Electricity departments, an official release stated.

A team led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will also submit the two reports to the Union Ministers in Delhi on September 4.

The officials briefed the CM that 257 streams and ponds have been damaged due to floods. The CM enquired the authorities about the neglect of the Minor Irrigation Department and suggested that the damaged water bodies should be restored by utilising the funds from RRR, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchai Yojana and other centrally sponsored schemes.

Recalling that the Water User Associations maintained the structural safety of the tanks, ponds, projects and distributors, the CM ordered state Irrigation officials to hold a meeting under the leadership of Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, examine the regulations related to the functioning of the water users' associations and submit a report with new proposals to address the current situation.

"The report will be discussed in the cabinet and an appropriate decision will be taken," the CM said.

State Agriculture department officials also briefed the CM on crop loss, informing that around 2.36 lakh acres in 82 mandals of the state have been affected.

The officials were ordered to submit complete details within two days to bring to the centre's attention the severity of the problem.

He spoke to the Collectors of Kamareddy, Adilabad, Rajanna Siricilla, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts and inquired about the conditions after heavy rain. The officials were ordered to take up the relief works expeditiously and also release the relief materials immediately.

Additionally, he said that Rs 10 crore will be released to the collectors under the contingent fund for works in the districts which have been severely affected by the rains and Rs 5 crore will be released to the collectors of the districts which suffered minor losses. (ANI)

