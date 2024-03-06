Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy virtually launched the Rythu Nestham digital program on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao were present during the launch event at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

According to a government release, the innovative programme is aimed at connecting farmers through video conferences, addressing field-level issues in agriculture at the Rythu Vedikas with the support of agricultural scientists, officials, and experts.

The Rythu Nestham program is conducted every Tuesday and Friday with Agricultural Extension officers and farmers, the release stated.

The State Agriculture Department, in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, has undertaken this program to support the farmers. (ANI)

