Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress in the implementation of rural and urban programs across the state.

Chairing the meeting here at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister highlighted the activities to be undertaken for the upscaling the procurement of paddy ahead of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's office, Rao said, "Rebuilding systems after a disaster can be a daunting task. We have to work very hard to restore Telangana, which was devastated by six decades of joint state rule. Overcoming hardships, today we are developing the villages and towns of Telangana to the extent that the country is proud of." He congratulated the Panchayati Raj Department for their efforts in this direction.

"When the new Telangana Panchayati Raj Act was brought in, many people expressed many doubts. But today we are dispelling their suspicions and leading the development trajectory of Telangana villages. The measures taken by the government today have inspired the villages," Rao said.

"The measure of progress is that others recognize the work we are doing," he said. The Chief Minister congratulated the Panchayati Raj Department and Minister Shri Errabelli Dayakar Rao for their efforts in this direction.

After the meeting, a 110-year-old Indian environmentalist Padma Shri recipient Saalumarada Thimmakka, who dedicated her life for environmental protection in the state of Karnataka, was felicitated by Chief Minister in the presence of senior ministers. (ANI)

