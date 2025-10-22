Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on the construction of the new Osmania hospital on Wednesday.

In a statement, Chief Minister's office said that the State Government is making "fast moves" to complete the works of the new Osmania hospital building with state-of-the-art facilities. CM Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to "complete the construction of the prestigious new Osmania hospital in two years."

At a high-level review on the construction of the new Osmania hospital at his residence, the Chief Minister inquired the officials about the status of the hospital works and the procurement of medical equipment required in the state-owned modern hospital.

The CM instructed the officials to "procure modern medical equipment as needed for the new hospital and prepare appropriate plans" in this regard.

It stated that the engineering officials were ordered to prepare plans for adequate rooms, labs and other structures for the installation of advanced medical equipment. CM Revanth Reddy stressed that a road network should also be developed around the hospital premises to avoid inconvenience to locals and ease traffic jams.

To expedite the hospital construction works, the Chief Minister announced the constitution of a Coordination Committee with the Medical and Health Department, Police, GHMC, R&B and Electricity Departments officials immediately. "The Committee will conduct a field visit and meet every 10 days to resolve the challenges and ensure that the work is done at a fast pace."

To ensure safety and security, CM Revanth Reddy instructed senior police officers to prepare plans in advance for security arrangements and effective traffic management at the new Osmania Hospital. "The R&B officials will prepare plans to develop a road network connecting various roads around the hospital."

A senior officer will also be appointed for each hospital as well as the medical college, which are under construction in various districts including Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that the assigned officer is entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the construction of buildings round the clock. The construction works of all these hospitals and medical Colleges should be completed by June 2026, the CM said.

CM Principal Secretaries V Seshadri, Srinivasa Raju, CM Secretary Manick Raj, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, senior officers of various departments - Vikas Raj, Christina Chongthu, Ilambarthi, Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Harichandana and others were also present. (ANI)

