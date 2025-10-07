Suryapet (Telangana) [India], October 7 (ANI): Mella Chervu police have busted a CMRF funds scam and arrested eight accused, including two personal assistants of the former Huzur Nagar MLA, Saidi Reddy, in Suryapet district. The accused were collecting applications from victims at the MLA's camp office and not issuing checks to them. Instead, they were withdrawing money using the victims' names. The police have registered cases and sent the accused to judicial remand.

According to a police official," We have arrested eight accused, including two personal assistants of former Huzur Nagar MLA Saidi Reddy, in connection with the CMRF scam. The accused were collecting CMRF applications from victims at the MLA's office, but not issuing checks. Instead, they were withdrawing money from the bank using their own names. A total of seven checks were involved, amounting to approximately ₹9,50,000. The main accused are Venkateshwarlu and Omkar, personal assistants to the former MLA Saidi Reddy. They were allegedly involved in this scam even before the Assembly elections. We have sent them to judicial remand."

Earlier, Telangana Police conducted a raid on an allegedly illegal party at a farmhouse within the Moinabad police station limits in Hyderabad, where a total of 62 members were present, including 22 minors.

When tested using a urine test kit, a total of two tested positive for drugs.

Moinabad police station Inspector said, "Yesterday, our teams conducted raids, where 22 minors and 40 adults were found. Two adults tested positive for drugs using a urine test kit, and a case has been registered against both individuals and the Party organisers.

"A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station and the Regional Narcotics Control Cell, Khammam Wing of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, intercepted a DCM vehicle near Ramoji Film City, Pedda Amberpet, and apprehended three transporters from Rajasthan who were illegally transporting 401 kgs of Ganja from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan.

According to EAGLE, this contraband was concealed in a load of coconuts and was intended for delivery to a supplier in Rajasthan. The six accused have been identified as Chotu Narayana Lal Naik, Pushkar Raj Naik, Kishan Lal Nayak, Sridhar, Ashu and Parameshwar.

The EAGLE stated that the three accused, Sridhar, Ashu, and Parameshwar, are currently at large. According to security officials in Telangana, Om Bishnoi from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has been involved in the transportation of Ganja in his town. He procured the contraband from Sridhar in Rajamundry and hired Chotu Narayana Lal Naik to transport shipments in his Hyundai Venue, paying him Rs 25,000 per trip. (ANI)

