Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Congress candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency Satya Reddy exuded confidence in the party's victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and appealed to the people of the state to vote for Congress party and pave the way for the development of the state.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Congress candidate and film producer Satya Reddy said, "Congress party candidates are sure to win 30 Assembly and 6 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh state. I want to express my gratitude and thank the Congress leadership for giving me a chance to become an MP as a resident of Visakhapatnam and as a student leader."

"I appeal to the people of the state to vote for the candidates of the Congress party and make them victorious in the upcoming elections to pave the way for the development of the state," said Satya Reddy.

Further speaking on privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Satya Reddy mentioned his latest film, "Ukku Satyagraham," and stated that it was produced against the backdrop of the 900-day strike by VSP workers against the privatization of the plant.

He also emphasised that the development of the state would only be possible only with the Congress government.

Addressing the media, along with the party nominees for the Assembly segments under the purview of the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, Satya Reddy expressed hope that the Congress would regain its past glory in Andhra Pradesh, given the guarantees made in its election manifesto.

The Congress party has announced its new list of candidates for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

AICC General Secretary KC Venu Gopal announced six Lok Sabha and 12 assembly candidates in this fresh list.

Vishakapatnam's Lok Sabha ticket has been given to film producer Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy aka Satya Reddy.

He hails from Guntur district but is settled in Vishakapatnam. He started his political journey by establishing the Telugu Sena party and later joined Congress.

So far, Satya Reddy has produced 53 films. His latest film, "Ukku Satyagraham," was made against the privatization of the Vizag Steel plant.

Not only did he produce the film, but he also played the roles of lead actor and director. Renowned revolutionary artist Gaddar was also featured in the movie.

The other announced candidates for Lok Sabha elections are Vegi Venkatesh (Anakapalle), Lavanya Kavuri (Nellore), Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Narasaraopet), Koppula Raju (Nellore) and Dr Chinta Mohan (Tirupati).

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat. (ANI)

