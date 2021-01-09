Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 (ANI): In support of the protesting farmers seeking withdrawal of the farm laws, the Congress party unit of Telangana on Saturday staged one day protest in Hyderabad.

Congress Legislative Party members along with workers staged a protest at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MLA and CLP leader, Telangana attacked Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and Telangana government.

"In support of the protesting farmers against the three farm bills, Congress Legislative Party has staged a protest here in Hyderabad for one day. The three farm bills that were passed in the parliament are completely against the farmers of this country. The BJP has completely brought the entire farming community into risk by handing the agriculture sector into the hands of Corporates," Vikramarka told ANI.

Vikramarka alleged that the state government is not acting in favour of the farmers and has refused to buy the farm produce from farmers.

"Now the Telangana State government is saying that it would not buy the farm produce. This has never happened as every government has bought the farm produce. Now the current Telangana state Government, despite having a surplus budget is not buying the farm produce," he said.

"We will fight till the Telangana state government takes back its statement of not purchasing the farm produce. We will continue our protest till the Central Government withdraw all the three farm laws that are harmful to the agricultural sector," he added.

The Congress leader said that the Essential Commodities Act is extremely dangerous as the Corporates in this country have crores of money.

"With this, they can buy the entire farm produce and then lock them up in the storage units leading to the creation of fake food scarcity and also hike in prices of the product," he said.

The protest comes a day after the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmer unions remained inconclusive. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the minimum support system and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

