New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Monday informed that Telangana continues to unilaterally operate hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar Project.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his letter dated July 5, 2021 addressed to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as mentioned that "the State of Telangana continues to unilaterally operate hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar Project without placing indent before KRMB and in violation of the protocol for water drawals".

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) vide its letter dated July 15 has requested the Telangana State GENCO authorities to stop further release of water through Srisailam Dam (Left Power House), Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala Project, as it is agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)