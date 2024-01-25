Hyderabad, January 25: A video went viral on social media showing two Telangana policewomen dragging a protesting student on Wednesday. The video shows two policewomen on a scooty chasing a female protestor and the one riding a pillion pulling her by her hair, making the girl fall and cry in pain. The student was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and she was protesting at PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University) yesterday.

The video triggered public outrage and as the police action drew heavy criticism from the opposition, Rajendranagar police issued a clarification stating that the action by two lady constables was unintentional and they wanted to grab the woman protestor's hand. "ABVP students were protesting at the Agriculture University. The police reached there and tried to disperse them. A woman student tried to run and meanwhile, two women cops, while trying to grab her hand, caught her hair. It was not intentional," said Nagendra Babu, Inspector of Police, at Rajendranagar Police Station. Woman Dragged by Hair by Cop in Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha Demands Unconditional Apology From Telangana Police After Video of Dragging Goes Viral.

Protesting Student Dragged by Hair in Hyderabad

State Secretary of @ABVPTelangana was manhandled by Telangana Police when she was protesting at State Agri. University against allocation of University land for the construction of a court. ABVP-JNU strongly condemns this incident and demands immediate action from @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/RiIuNyACMe — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) January 25, 2024

Opposition leaders, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, raised serious concerns over police brutality and demanded stern action. Kavitha posted on X, "The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. Hyderabad: Stampede-Like Situation Outside Firm During Walk-in Interview as Job Seekers Tussle With Each Other at Entry Gate.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded an apology from Telangana Police and sought National Human Rights Commission involvement in the matter. "This arrogant behaviour demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved. This behaviour cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike," said Kavitha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)