Medchal (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Cyberabad SOT Police Medchal team on Sunday busted a rooster fight betting racket at Medchal-Malkajgiri and arrested four accused with Rs 18,410 cash, three roosters, and 20 small knives from them.

The accused have been identified as Thota Srinivas (58) from West Godavari District, Suryakanti Bhanu Prakash Reddy (25) from Medchal District, Bhupathi Rajagopal Krishna (52) from West Godavari District and Nadimpalli Praveen Varma (28) from West Godavari.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two Election Commissioners Likely To Be Appointed by Selection Committee Headed by PM Narendra Modi by March 15 Ahead of General Polls, Say Sources.

The police raided the premises of the accused, Totha Srinivas, in Devarayanjal

The absconding accused has been identified as Necker Suresh from Munirabad village, who was organizing and conducting the rooster fight and gambling.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Terminal T3 of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (Watch Video).

The police seized three fighting cocks, cash worth Rs 18,410, three mobile phones and 20 knives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)