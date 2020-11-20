Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Cyberabad Police on Thursday rescued 11 children under 'Operation Smile', gathering scrap papers from Divya Shakthi Paper Mill within the limits of Kondurg Police Station.

Police conducted the raid at the paper mill, where they found that minors were engaged in the gathering of scrap papers, according to an official release.

The children were made to work for long hours at unfair wages at the cost of their health.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that children were brought from Bihar and Jharkhand by labour contractors on a promise that they will be paid Rs 12,000 per month. However, they were being paid merely Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

A case was registered under the relevant sections at Kondurg PS. The rescued children have been sent to shelter homes.

The Cyberabad police have formed Operation Smile teams in the three zones of Cyberabad work throughout the year to rescue children from child labour, begging and rag picking. (ANI)

