Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Telangana Police arrested eight people for traveling on a single two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Rangareddy's Rajendranagar, as per officials.

The stunt was recorded by other road users, and the video was posted on social media, tagging the Police. Based on the video, the police identified and arrested the eight individuals involved in the incident.

"We received a complaint from social media X Cyberabad social media cell in which it is observed that on ORR ROAD on a two wheeler eight members were seen sitting and riding in a rash and negligent manner, which is endangering to lives of others and also to them," said a police official.

The police further stated a complaint had been filed against the eight accused.

"Moreover, on the national highway, vehicle movement is heavy and speed. The above said people were doing stunts and obstructing the free flow of traffic. Based on that we sent a team to trace the respondents and made efforts and caught the persons, 8 members and handed over to RGIA Police Station and lodged complaint for taking necessary action," the police further stated.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Rangareddy, a 59-year-old man was found dead in a water tank under the Meerpet Police station limits on June 22.

The deceased was identified as Bandi Venkateshwar Rao.

Meerpet Police Inspector Nagaraju said, "Upon receiving information about the incident, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The matter is under investigation.

"Sharing details the police official said, "Today, in the early morning hours, we received a 100 dial call reporting a man found dead in a water tank at Sai Prabhu Homes. We immediately reached the spot and shifted him to Vanasthalipuram General Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead."

"The deceased's body has now been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination. We have not received any complaint from his family members yet, and the case is still under investigation," said the police Inspector. (ANI)

