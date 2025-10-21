Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed three senior officers as Observers to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election in Hyderabad.

These officers will monitor various aspects of the electoral process, including general arrangements, law and order, and election expenditure. The observers will oversee critical components of the election process -- from ensuring Model Code of Conduct (MCC) compliance, monitoring law and order, to scrutinising election expenditure. They will be available at the notified local contact numbers during the election period for coordination with officials and to address any election-related issues, a release said.

According to the EC, Ranjit Kumar Singh has been appointed as the General Observer, Om Prakash Tripathy as the Police Observer, and Sanjiv Kumar Lal as the Expenditure Observer.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India officially announced the schedule for the bye-election to the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad District in a release.

According to the EC notification, the last date for filing nominations is October 21, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for October 22 and withdrawal of candidature by October 24. Polling will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The election process is expected to conclude by November 16.

Earlier on October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11. These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district. (ANI)

