Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao visited the families of the victims who lost their lives due to electrocution in the tragic incident that occurred in Ramanthapur.

Rao met the victim's families and consoled them.

State BJP chief blamed the electricity department and the Congress government for this tragedy and said that despite the cautions given by the BJP, the Revanth Reddy government didn't take any action.

"The BJP has been cautioning the government that during the rainy days, there is a possibility that due to the current wire opening, these casualties can happen. Despite the cautions given by the BJP and other political parties, the government has not taken any action," Rao told ANI.

He entirely held the government responsible for this incident.

"For this incident, the electricity department is responsible, the government's failure is there, and now Ganesh Chaturthi is coming, and other festivals are also coming, in the rainy season, such incidents are very dangerous, so therefore, the government has to take very proper care that such incidents shouldn't happen in future."

Rao added, "For this incident, BJP feels that adequate compensation has to be given and 50 lakh to each victim's family and one job to each family because this incident is the result of failure of the government and its administration."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash also held Congress accountable for the electrocution incident. He said that locals had complained about the hanging wires for many years, but the ruling party here took no action.

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "The BJP expresses deep condolences to the family members of people who have lost their lives. It also demands that Congress make all the arrangements for the funeral and extend relief measures to the family members. It is a failure of the Congress party because the electrical department, which locals have complained about for many years, has loose contact and hanging wires in that area. It is so shabby that people in that area dare emanding that this may lead to some kind of chaotic situation."

"BJP has given the memorandum many times, demanding immediate action against officials who have been negligent in that and extend all the facilities to the family members and demand some kind of ex gratia from the government of Telangana for the deceased," he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Sridhar announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs would be provided to each of the bereaved families and that the Government would cover the entire medical expenses of the injured. The Minister called the incident extremely tragic and unfortunate and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident was caused by live current passing through a cable wire. Instructions have been issued for a detailed inquiry under the supervision of the District Collector, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry report is submitted.

A special drive has been ordered across Greater Hyderabad to review and address the risks posed by hanging cables and electric wires. (ANI)

