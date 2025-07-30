Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Excise officials arrested three individuals while they were transporting ganja in a car at Thorrur, under the Hayathnagar Excise Police Station limits in Rangareddy district, according to an official statement by the PRO, Excise Telangana. The officials seized 8 kgs of ganja, the car, and three cell phones.

According to an Excise Police official, "Three accused were arrested at Thorrur under the Hayathnagar Excise Police Station limits for transporting and selling ganja in Hyderabad. They were found to be transporting the Ganja from Odisha. The officials seized 8 kgs of ganja, a car, and three mobile phones."

On Sunday, Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department's State Task Force busted a rave party in Hyderabad's Kondapur, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, while two others remain absconding, said a press statement from PRO, Excise Telangana.

Acting on specific intelligence received on Saturday night, the State Task Force Team-B, in coordination with local excise officials, conducted surveillance in the Kondapur area under Serilingampally Police Station limits and intercepted the suspects.

All the accused were reportedly natives of Andhra Pradesh, hailing from areas including Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry.

Seizures made during the raid include 2.080 kg of dry ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms, 1.91 grams of charas, and four LSD blot papers. Apart from these four vehicles, which included two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers, 11 mobile phones were also recovered.

On July 3, the Andhra Pradesh Government's special wing, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) -- intensified operations on trains arriving from Odisha, leading to the seizure of over 21,736 kilograms of ganja in the past six months, officials said.

Inspector General Ake Ravi Krishna told ANI, "We are thoroughly monitoring and checking all trains originating from Odisha. Over the last six months, we have seized 21,736 kilograms of ganja. A majority of the ganja is being transported from Odisha, which is why we are focusing more on trains from that region." (ANI)

