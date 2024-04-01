Fire breaks out at cotton godown in Rangareddy district (Image/ANI)

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a cotton godown in the Attapur area of Rangareddy district, officials said on Monday.

According to Fire Officer, Chandra Naik, "The fire broke out in the cotton packing godown in Attapur due to a short circuit in the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. Two fire tenders reached the spot and conducted dousing operations for four hours."

There were no causalities reported in the incident, said the official.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

