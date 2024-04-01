New Delhi, April 1: In India, the new fiscal year begins on April 1. This is significant for your pockets because, on this day, the majority of the new tax laws that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined in the budget go into force. It's a good idea to be aware of any other changes that may potentially be affecting your budget. Regulations pertaining to taxes, FASTags, savings programmes (NPS & EPFO), and other financial issues have been updated for the next fiscal year. You may save more money and prevent hassles from breaching rules by being aware of these changes. Spending some time learning about them is worthwhile.

New Tax Regime

India will adopt the new tax structure as the default option on April 1, 2024. This implies that your taxes will be computed automatically under the new regulations unless you expressly select the previous tax system. The good news is that the tax brackets under the new system stay the same for the financial year 2024–2025 (tax year 2025–2026). The most recent budget contained no announcements of changes. Still, under the new system, you won't pay any income tax if your yearly income is ₹ 7 lakh or less. Financial Rule Changes From May 01: From Mutual Fund KYC Rules to Deadline For Higher Pension, Key Changes Coming Into Effect From Today.

New EPFO Rule

It's now simpler financially to change employment. For your provident fund balance, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has put in place an automated transfer mechanism. This implies that when you start a new job, you won't need to explicitly request a transfer. To ensure a smooth transition of your retirement funds, EPFO will automatically credit your PF balance to the account of your new job. This makes it easier to manage your provident fund (PF) across many companies, which is a huge gain for employee mobility. New EPFO Rule: Employees' Provident Fund Contribution of Over Rs 2.5 Lakh in a Fiscal Year Now Requires 2 Separate PF Accounts.

New FasTag Rule

Users of FASTag, take note! Do not deal with toll booths! Complete the FASTag KYC before March 31st. If it's not updated after that, banks could cancel your FASTag. Payments won't process without KYC, and you might have to pay again for tolls. At toll plazas, abide by the NHAI's standards to guarantee a seamless experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).