Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at the dump yard of seized vehicles belonging to the police department in the Namapally area of Hyderabad.

Visual shows that seized two-wheelers parked in a plot belonging to the police department caught fire and turned to ashes.

As soon as the information was received, a team of fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

