Medchal-Malkajgiri, March 6: A fire broke out at a private company building at Prasanth Nagar in Kukatpally of Hyderabad on Tuesday night, officials said. According to Fire Service Department officials, "The fire broke out in a Hi-tech hydraulic company at Prasanth Nagar in Kukatpally of Hyderabad last night. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire."

A team of fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control. Meanwhile, no causality or injury to anyone has been reported, they said. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Company Fire Video:

#WATCH | Telangana: Fire broke out in a Hi-tech hydraulic company at Prasanth Nagar in Kukatpally of Hyderabad, last night. No casualties were reported in this accident. Two fire tenders were sent to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/APsSabRP5f — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Earlier on Monday night, a fire broke out at an agricultural pesticide godown in Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana, an official said. Five fire tenders reached the spot immediately and doused the fire. According to the District Fire Officer (DFO), Nageshwar Rao, the fire broke out at Srikara Biotech agriculture pesticides godown in Nacharam in Mechal Malkajgiri district.

.The security of the godown informed the Fire department about the incident last night. There are no casualties except for the property loss, the officer added.

