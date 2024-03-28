Rangareddy, March 28: A massive fire broke out at Ravi Foods in Katedan industrial area in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Thursday morning. Six fire tenders were rushed to the site of the fire at the manufacturing unit of the company behind the Dukes brand of biscuits, wafers and confectionery. Efforts are underway to douse the blaze. According to the officials, no casualties have been reported as of now. Cylinder Blast in Hyderabad: Gas Cylinder Explodes at Tiffin Centre in Vanasthalipuram, CCTV Video Surfaces

Fire Broke Out at Ravi Foods in Katedhan of Rangareddy

#WATCH | Telangana | A fire broke out at Ravi Foods in Katedhan of Rangareddy district this morning. Six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited. A fire official says, "No causalities reported till now. This incident happened early morning at 5 am… pic.twitter.com/UXVKRldwG2 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Fire official, Srinivas said, "The fire broke out in Ravi Foods. Six fire engines reached the spot to douse the blaze. There have been no causalities reported until now. This incident happened today early in the morning at 5 am. Efforts are underway to control the fire." Further details are awaited.

