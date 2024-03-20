Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at a tiffin centre in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The incident happened under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits. A gas cylinder exploded because of which the fire incident happened, said the fire official.

The incident took place around 4 pm. The fire tenders immediately reached the spot after receiving word about the incident and started dousing the fire.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

