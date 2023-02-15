Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a furniture godown in the Puranapool area in Hyderabad on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control, the officials added.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

