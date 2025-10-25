Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Director General of the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department today conducted a comprehensive inspection of a high-rise residential building in Hyderabad, aimed at evaluating fire safety systems and preparedness.

According to a release, during the inspection, the Director General reviewed the building's existing fire safety infrastructure, including fire pumps, sprinkler systems, smoke detectors, manual call points, and emergency exits. The current systems were found to be satisfactory, but several additional measures were recommended to further enhance life safety for residents.

Closed-circuit (CC) cameras to be installed in the Fire Pump Room, with real-time footage linked directly to the Fire Command Centre for improved surveillance. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) should be placed at strategic locations, along with staff training for their effective use.

The Building Management System (BMS) should be integrated with the Fire Command Room to centralise monitoring and enable faster emergency response.

Clear and visible signage should be positioned beside every Manual Call Point to encourage immediate operation during emergencies.

All horizontal and vertical openings, including cable ducts and service shafts, are to be sealed with certified fire stop or sealant materials to prevent the spread of smoke and flames.

Regular evacuation drills should be conducted, emphasising the importance of familiarising residents with emergency procedures and first aid, firefighting equipment, to minimise risk and enhance preparedness.

Additionally, all emergency exits to be maintained in an unobstructed condition and remain illuminated at all times to ensure safe evacuation during fire incidents.

The Director General underscored the necessity of these measures including robust evacuation drills and hands-on training in first aid firefighting equipment--to strengthen the building's fire prevention and emergency response capabilities. Implementation of these recommendations will significantly enhance the safety and security of residents. (ANI)

