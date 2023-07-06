Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy accidentally slipped and drowned in a swimming pool at Hallmark Tranquil Apartment on Tuesday night.

A kid named Devansh accidentally slipped and drowned in a swimming pool at Hallmark Tranquil Apartment under the Narsingi Police limit.

Also Read | Manipur: Woman Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Imphal District; President's Rule Sought.

Inspector Shivkumar said, "The incident took place on Tuesday night, a five-year-old kid named Devansh was playing near the swimming pool he fell in the pool and drowned. The incident took place in the Hallmark Tranquil Apartment in Puppalaguda. He was taken to hospital and declared dead. The case has been registered and the body has been handed over to the concern. An investigation is on." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)