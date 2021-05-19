Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Telangana has invited global tenders for procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.The goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) said in a tender document issued on Tuesday.

TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 million) to 20 lakh (2 million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied every month, it said.

As the state has called for short-term global e-tenders for the supply of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to TSMSIDC, the tender will be governed as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The date for the submission of tender documents is June 4.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy had stated that 'like every other state' Telangana is receiving the required amount of vaccine doses, and questioned the state government for allegedly stopping the vaccination drive for the last four days.

Telangana reported 3,982 new COVID-19 cases, 5,186 recoveries and 27 fatalities on Tuesday till 5:30 pm. The total cases stands at 5,36,766, including 3,012 deaths, and 4,85,644 recoveries.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 48,110 active cases in the state. (ANI)

