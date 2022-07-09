Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Telangana Government on Friday distributed commercial vehicles to the Dalit community in Hyderabad under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

The Dalit Bandhu Scheme is aimed to empower the Dalit community and to lift them out of poverty. The scheme was designed to give the Dalit Community employment, self-respect and development as it is an effective policy.

Earlier economic development schemes could not yield many results owing to the rules linking the schemes with bank loans and collateral security. There is no bank linkage and no collateral security in Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

The beneficiary has complete freedom to select any business and activity, he or she is good at and for which the state government will provide complete financial assistance in the shape of grants which need not be paid back. An amount of Rs 10,00,000 is transferred into the beneficiary account to start any business activity.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ramesh, Executive Director of Hyderabad district, SC corporation said, "In the Karwan constituency cars, centring machines, good vehicles and passenger vehicles were distributed by the government of Telangana under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. Dalit Bandhu is a unique scheme in which Rs 10 lakh will be given to Dalit families. They can use this in doing business. It is a 100 per cent subsidy and beneficiaries did not need to pay even a single rupee back to the government."

Dr Ramesh further said that the Telangana government keeping the Dalit community in mind have made good schemes by which many people belonging to the Dalit community will be benefited.

"The beneficiaries are earning Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 every month and they are the owner of their vehicles and business. Telangana government is giving 100 beneficiaries in every assembly constituency," he added.

Narsing Rao, the residence of Langar Houz, a beneficiary of the scheme said, "We got car under Dalit Bandhu Scheme. KCR sir, local MLA and Harish Rao sir are supporting us. We have received four-wheeler vehicles and we will run this as a taxi. The government is doing good for Dalits till now no one has helped us but after KCR become the Chief Minister we are getting more benefits from the government."

Another beneficiary, Prakash said that Telangana government have given them cars under Dalit Bandhu Scheme and he thanked the government and KCR for supporting SC and ST community people with various schemes. (ANI)

