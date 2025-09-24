Khammam (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Telangana Government on Wednesday launched a Rs 525.36 crore project to construct a retaining wall along both sides of the Munneru river in Khammam city to provide a permanent solution to recurring flood problems, a press release from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

The initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to safeguard lives, property, farmlands, and public infrastructure from monsoon-induced flooding.

Khammam, a rapidly growing city in education, healthcare, agriculture marketing, trade, and business, has faced severe flooding every monsoon due to the overflowing Munneru stream. Sudden cloudbursts and changing weather patterns have caused extensive damage to roads, power substations, pipelines, schools, healthcare centres, and residential areas.

In September 2024, a cloudburst resulted in flash floods along the Munneru, causing estimated damages of Rs 757 crore to government infrastructure and displacing hundreds of families. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the flood-affected areas and met with the affected families and assured to complete the retaining wall works.

The project involves constructing 17 km of retaining wall, 8.5 km each in Khammam Urban and Rural mandals, with a height of 10-15 meters. The works include service roads on both sides of the river and a modern drainage system to manage floodwaters safely, the release stated.

The Munneru catchment area spans 5,863 sq km, with maximum flood discharge reaching 10,000 cumecs, while the drainage system is designed to handle 379 cumecs on the left and 605 cumecs on the right.

The project is being regularly monitored by Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Revenue, Housing & I&PR) and Tummala Nageswara Rao (Agriculture), with construction quality ensured through inspections by Warangal NIT experts.

The government has also progressed with land acquisition and rehabilitation measures. Of the 245.12 acres required, 106.21 acres are government land, and 69.12 acres of patta land have been acquired so far. A 139.27-acre layout in Polepalli village, Khammam Rural mandal, is being developed to provide housing plots for 1,666 displaced families, creating a model colony with all essential amenities.

Once completed, the Munneru retaining wall will permanently protect Khammam from flood hazards, safeguard livelihoods, and serve as a milestone in urban development, reflecting the government's commitment to resilient infrastructure, public safety, and sustainable city growth. (ANI)

