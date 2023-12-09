Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Congress government in Telangana launched the 'Maha Lakshmi scheme' on Thursday, which provides free travel for women, girls and transgender persons.

As per an official release, the Transport Department of the Government of Telangana has announced the launch of the '6 Guarantees-Maha Lakshmi' scheme.

The Maha Lakshmi scheme was announced by the Congress party on September 18, in its Manifesto for Telangana. According to the scheme, the Congress party will provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

After taking the oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy on Thursday approved all six guarantees promised by the Congress party in Telangana.

The Maha Lakshmi scheme aims to provide free travel for girls, women of all age groups, and transgender persons in state-run Palle Velugu and express buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) within the borders of Telangana State.

The scheme will be effective from December 9, 2023.

The scheme is specifically designed for the benefit of girls, women of all age groups, and transgender persons who are domiciled in Telangana.

They can travel anywhere within the borders of Telangana State in Palle Velugu and Express buses from December 9, 2023.

Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free for the beneficiaries up to the borders of Telangana State.

The Government of Telangana will reimburse TSRTC for the chargeable fares that would have been collected based on the actual distance travelled by women passengers, the release mentioned.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC are tasked with taking further necessary actions and issuing detailed instructions for the effective implementation of the "Maha Lakshmi" scheme.

Further, the release stated that plans are underway to develop a software-based "Maha Lakshmi" smart card, providing a seamless and efficient mode of availing the benefits of the scheme in due course. (ANI)

