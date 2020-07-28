Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Telangana government on Monday said that ninety per cent of the demolition of the state secretariat has been completed and around 4,500 truckloads of debris is expected to be generated out of it.

The work of demolition of the old buildings and removal of debris of the Old Secretariat was taken up to pave way for a new building complex.

In a statement, the Telangana CMO stated, "90 per cent of the demolition works are over. It is estimated that there would be 4500 truck-loads of debris. So far 2000 truckloads of debris was removed. Other works are going on."

As a preventive measure, the state government did not allow anyone into the premises, as there is a danger of accidents happening while demolishing the high-rise buildings.

"As part of this, the media is also not allowed. There are requests from the media representatives to allow them to report the demolition works. Based on these requests, the government has decided to allow the media representatives into the Secretariat premises to cover the news reports on the demolition works and clearing of the debris," state Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth said.

However, the minister stated that by taking all precautions, the government will take media representatives to cover the demolition and removal of the debris works, as there are chances of any accident happening during the demolition works.

The Telangana High Court, on July 17 lifted its July 10 order, which stayed the demolition of the Secretariat building, and asked the State government to clarify if the demolition is pending any clearances from any ministries. The High Court has extended the temporary stay twice.

After the High Court gave its clearance to the construction of a new secretariat, the Telangana government authorities had started demolishing the secretariat from the night of July 6. (ANI)

