New Delhi, July 28: The Indian government on Tuesday updated the State-wise quarantine regulations for air travellers amid COVID-19 pandemic, following which GoAir has issued a circular and requested its passengers to abide by the rules. These rules range from institutional quarantine to COVID-19 tests. Also, all passengers have been asked to download Aarogya Setu App which they will have to show at the respective airports.

Requesting the air passengers to visit the state government website for further details, GoAir wrote, "As we take to the skies, in lieu of the COVID-19 situation, various state governments have defined respective protocols for passengers arriving at their airports. Prior to travel, please ensure you check the state-wise guidelines of the city/state you are travelling to and comply with the same to ensure a hassle-free journey...Please note the state-regulations are subject to change, kindly visit the state government website for further details." International Flights to Remain Suspended in India Till July 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

PDF of State-Wise Quarantine Rules For Air Travellers:

Here are the State-wise quarantine regulations for top-five COVID-19 affected states:

Maharashtra:

1) All passenger need to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

2) All domestic passengers travelling to Mumbai will have to follow 14 days of home quarantine. Asymptomatic travellers, intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival, shall be exempted from quarantine.

3) For passengers arriving at Shirdi will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 10 days at a government facility. Following this, air travellers will have to undergo four days of home quarantine.

4) For passengers arriving at Kolhapur will have to undergo institutional quarantine till the test reports are available. After this, air travellers will have to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

5) People arriving at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Pune airports They will have to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

6) All passengers must submit Self-Health Declaration and go through the screening process.

7) The airline should put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of the passengers.

Delhi:

1) All passenger need to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

2) All domestic passengers will have to follow seven days of home quarantine. Asymptomatic travellers will be permitted to go with a piece of advice for self-monitoring.

3) The thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival, but COVID Test is not required.

4) The airline should put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of the passengers.

Tamil Nadu:

1) All passenger need to download Aarogya Setu app.

2) All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu need to register on the state website and apply for TN e-pass. Link https://tnepass.tnega.org/.

3) All symptomatic passengers will be required to go for institutional quarantine till the time COVID test results are available.

4) All passengers travelling arriving into Chennai from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi will have to undergo COVID-19 test.

5) Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers, but COVID-19 test will be done for passengers arriving into any other airport of Tamil Nadu from any state, at the discretion of health officials.

6) All domestic passengers will have to follow 14 days of home quarantine. Persons travelling for a business trip and return within 48 hours are exempted from quarantine.

7) For passengers travelling arriving into other airports in Tamil Nadu will have to follow seven days of home quarantine.

8) The airline should put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of the passengers.

Gujarat:

1) All passenger need to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

2) Passengers who are asymptomatic and entering Gujarat will not be quarantined. They will have to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

3) For passengers travelling to Surat need to to fill online "Novel corona self-reporting form" and to download the "SMC COVID-19 Tracker" app by clicking on below mentioned links:

Step 1: fill online self-reporting form and generate traveller ID at

https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/EServices/Covid19SelfReporting

Step 2: download SMC COVID-19 tracker app and enter traveller ID)

4) Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

5) The airline should put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of the passengers.

Andhra Pradesh:

1) All passenger need to download Aarogya Setu app and furnish self-declaration on arrival.

2) Passengers who are asymptomatic and entering Andhra Pradesh will not be quarantined. They will have to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

3) All arriving passengers should enrol on website spandana.ap.gov.in before buying the ticket.

4) Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. Along with this, Random Swab sample of passengers shall be collected upon arrival, at a designated test centre for a swab test.

5) The airline should put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of the passengers.

