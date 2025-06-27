Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) The Telangana government will take a "prudent" decision on the fee structure in the state's engineering colleges, considering the teaching standards, laboratory facilities and other aspects of technical education.

In view of a growing demand for courses like artificial intelligence (AI), which also have a strong impact on the technology sector, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants the engineering colleges in the southern state to compete with world-class institutions, according to an official release.

For this, the Congress government in the state is planning to create a new system so that colleges can be equipped to meet the changing market needs.

In the process, engineering colleges across the state are expected to have better facilities, teaching staff, laboratories and others, in line with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines.

The government would consider these parameters for determining the fee structure, the release said.

The Supreme Court has held that facilities, laboratories, salaries paid to lecturers, teaching and non-teaching staff and measures taken to improve the academic standards of a college should be taken into consideration while finalising the fees, it said.

The state government has decided to take the apex court's observations into account while determining the fees, it added.

