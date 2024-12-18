Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday slammed the Telangana government over the proposed beautification project to revive the Musi River saying that the "corrupt" Congress regime in Telangana is trying to "do away with the poor people" who live in and around Musi and give this entire land to real estate developers.

Speaking to ANI, BRS leader Kavitha said, "This is nothing but the corrupt Congress regime in Telangana which is trying to do away with the poor people who live in and around Musi and give this entire land to real estate developers. We will oppose this."

Also Read | New Year 2025 'Gift' for Maharashtra: MSRTC To Induct 1,300 New Buses for Passengers, Announces State Minister Bharat Gogawale.

She also condemned the Telangana government's plan to demolish over 16,000 houses along the Musi River and questioned why the government intends to do this without a proper plan.

BRS MLC K Kavitha said, "The government of Telangana has lied to the people of Telangana stating that no detailed project report has been made on the Musi river development front. This Musi River flows through the city of Hyderabad and thousands of people live in and around Musi River. The government has identified about 16,000 houses across the Musi River to be demolished. We are questioning why is the government going to demolish these houses without having any proper plan."

Also Read | Kathua Fire: Former Deputy SP, 5 Others Suffocate to Death As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

On Tuesday also, BRS leader Kavitha questioned the Telangana government over the cost of the proposed beautification project to revive the Musi River. She criticized the government for applying for a loan of Rs 4,000 crore without proper details about the project.

Kavitha also alleged that the state government demolished the houses of locals residing near the Musi River without providing any compensation.

"The Congress government in Telangana is taking up a project to clean river Musi for Rs 1.5-lakh crore. When we look at the project for cleaning River Ganga, it has cost Rs 42,000 crore till now. Similarly, projects for cleaning rivers Sabarmati and Narmada. Here, Congress govt has given no details of the project and suddenly applied for a Rs 4000 crore loan from the World Bank," she said.

"Today, we have exposed this non-transparent attitude of the Congress govt both in Council and Assembly. In the name of Musi River cleaning, they (the Telangana govt) are damaging the houses of people in the local area there and also giving no compensation. BRS stands with the poor people living near the Musi River," Kavitha added.

In September, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to develop historic buildings located along the Musi River as a famous tourist spot.

The CM said that the government is committed to promoting the tourism sector along with making Telangana a welfare state. The State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of several ancient Stepwells in Hyderabad.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said, "The government has taken up the Musi Riverfront development project ambitiously."

The CM criticised the previous government for neglecting the numerous historical buildings, which have reached dilapidated conditions in the city.

CM Revanth Reddy said, "The state government has taken up the renovation of the old assembly building and the state legislative council will be shifted to the renovated buildings soon. The famous Jubilee Hall, which is the house of the Legislative Council, has historical significance." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)