India News | Telangana Health Dept Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:46 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): An officer from the Telangana Health Department has tested positive for coronavirus, according to sources.

The official had attended several meetings as an Expert Committee Member of Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra for the last one month.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines.

Meanwhile, 237 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 4974, including 2377 discharged, 2412 active cases, and 185 deaths according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

