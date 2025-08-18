New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): In June 2021 it was reported that the Jubilee Hills Police station in Hyderabad had filed a case for alleged offences punishable under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of IPC against certain accused.

New facts emerging now have confirmed that the case has since been closed. On a petition filed for compromise between the complainants and the accused the case was held closed by the Telangana High Court.

According to the court order passed on 15 July 2021 a Criminal Petition was filed by the petitioners/Accused Nos.1 to 3 to quash the proceedings in Cr.No.98 of 2021, on the file of Station House Officer, Jubilee Hills Police Station, Hyderabad, registered for the offences punishable under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of IPC.

According to the court order, during the pendency of the present Criminal Petition, the parties have compromised the matter and, accordingly, respondent No.2/de facto complainant filed I.A.Nos.4 and 5 of 2021 to permit them to compound the offences and compromise the matter and accordingly quash the proceedings against thepetitioners/accused Nos.1 to 3 in Cr.No.98 of 2021.

The order states that the parties filed joint memo of compromise dated 29th June 2021. The said joint memo of compromise and the report of the Secretary, Telangana High Court Legal Services Committee, Hyderabad, were placed on record.

The court said that in view of the said report and also in view of the compromise entered between the petitioners/accused Nos.1 to 3 and respondent No.2, I.A.Nos.4 and 5 of 2021 are allowed.

Consequently, the Criminal Petition is allowed and the proceedings in Cr.No.98 of 2021, on the file of Station House Officer, Jubilee Hills Police Station, Hyderabad, are herebyquashed against the petitioners/Accused Nos.1 to 3. (ANI)

