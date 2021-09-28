Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that the Huzurabad bypolls in Telangana will be held on October 30.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. The seat has become a battle of prestige for TRS and the Opposition alike.

Also Read | Cyclone Shaheen, The Name Given by Qatar, To be the Next Cyclone After Gulab; Know What ‘Shaheen’ Means.

On June 12, Rajender submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

As per the ECI note issued on Tuesday, the gazette notification for the by-polls will be released on October 1, and the last date for filing nominations will be October 8.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered in Bareilly; Paramour Arrested by Police.

ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13.

"The voting will be done on October 30, while the Counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2," the notification said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)