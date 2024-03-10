Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): A celebration of time's elegance rolled through the historical streets of Hyderabad showcasing the majesty and prestige of the classics. A beautiful expo of vintage cars was organised at Hyderabad reminiscing the old golden days.

It showcased a range of vintage classics bringing back nostalgic memories for the visitors. It was organised by the Classique Motor Vehicle Association, Hyderabad.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Kidnaps 7-Year-Old Girl Demanding Her Father to Repay Rs 5,000 Dues in Ghaziabad, Held.

The President of the Classique Motor Vehicle Association (CMVA) Shashidhar said that they had gathered to highlight the culture and mobility of vehicles.

Shashidhar said, "We want to highlight the fact that just like old buildings, vehicles are also part of Hyderabad's culture and history. It takes a lot of time and money to restore it. But we are all very passionate about these things. We hope that in the coming years, many more vehicles can be restored and brought back to life. There are more than 1000 vintage vehicles which are roadworthy."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Rail Projects Worth Rs 85,000 Crore on March 12, Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains.

He further said that better cars would be manufactured but there would be no future if the past is forgotten.

"Today we have here around 32 cars and about 20 motorcycles. The oldest car is 1932 Austin. We also have a 1961 Dodge Royal which has come from Bombay. We also have a 1932 James with hand gears on it which has no extra fitting, easy to ride but very difficult today to maintain as parts are not available. To all future generations, we only have one thing to say, better and newer cars will come, but you will not have a future if you forget the past," he said.

Tarun, the owner of a vintage car said that all the vintage cars present here were very beautiful.

He said, "This is an Austin 10 HP 1936 model. We have had this vehicle in my family since 1961. This car has been passed down to four generations in my family. The car is in its original condition with its original petrol engine. This car is a pure metal with no fibre or anything. The car has a Smiths meter in it which is very rare to find. All the cars here are very beautiful. These cars are head turners in this day."

Another visitor said that in their days they were most modern and they brought back fond memories.

A visitor, Ramanujan said, "The vintage cars represent a step in the evolution of cars. There are a lot of things that are common in today's cars and vintage cars. These are steps in evolution when it comes to safety and comfort. In their days, these cars were the most modern. They bring back fond memories." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)