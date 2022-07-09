Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Several parts of Telangana were battered by heavy rains on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in eight districts of the state for Saturday and Sunday.

A red alert was issued to eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, a school bus was stuck in a railway underpass filled with floodwaters in the Mahabubnagar district. About 30 students were rescued by locals in neck-deep water, videos of which went viral on social media.

With heavy rains witnessed across Telangana, the state machinery has been put on high alert. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the departments concerned in the state in view of the incessant rains in the state.

The Chief Secretary will hold video conferences with district collectors to ensure the state is prepared. NDRF and rescue teams have also been asked to be on alert in flood-prone areas. Chief Minister KCR has said that he will be continuously reviewing the situation.

Following a red alert in Telangana and also in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said that he will review the situation from time to time and also hold a video conference today (Saturday) or tomorrow (Sunday).

KCR said that the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, local Body representatives and people representatives should be alert in their respective areas. CM KCR called on people representatives to help people in rescue operations and ensure no damages occurred.

Chief Minister Rao appealed to people to stop taking any risks during heavy rains. He urged people not to venture out of their homes unless there is an emergency and to take self-precautions.

Addressing the media, K Nagaratna, IMD Hyderabad Chief said, "Telangana is likely to receive widespread rainfall in most places across the state. A red alert has been issued to Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, Mulugu and adjoining districts. North and North East regions in Telangana are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange warning has been issued."

"The rest of the districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains in the rest of the places." IMD official said. (ANI)

