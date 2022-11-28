Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Highlighting the robust aerospace and defence ecosystem in Telangana and the abundant resources available to do business from Hyderabad, state Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday assured the government's support to the industry to establish manufacturing and other facilities in the state.

Rama Rao, who participated virtually in an interactive session organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on Monday, highlighted the rich history of the defence sector in Hyderabad.

Also Read | WhatsApp Data Leaked? Here's How To Check if Your Number and Other Information Have Been Leaked Online Amid Reports of Breach.

The city has been a leading manufacturing and research hub for the defence industry, a release from his office said.

The city hosts Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs. Besides an Ordnance Factory, it also hosts Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), BEL, HAL and other DPSUs, the release quoted him as saying.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Four Boys Rape Minor Girl in Kaimur District, Flee After Spotting School Headmaster, Who Also Rapes Her.

The ecosystem is complemented by over 1000 MSMEs which are engaged in the precision engineering industry catering to the aerospace and defence sector.

He showcased the investment opportunities in the sector which includes aero structures, aero engines, space sector, drones and UAVs, and materials.

"Assuring complete support to the event participants' plans to establish manufacturing, engineering, testing and technology hubs in Hyderabad, the minister said the state government has identified aerospace and defence as major thrust sector under the State Industrial policy," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)