Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Muddasani Kodandarama Reddy, founder of Telangana Jana Samithi, on Wednesday announced that his party agreed in principle to support the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, scheduled for November 11.

Speaking to ANI, Kodandarama Reddy said, "Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud visited the Telangana Jana Samithi office...We agreed in principle to support the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election."

Telangana Jana Samithi's support to the Congress candidate came after the TPCC President agreed to the suggestions put forward by the former.

"We also made some suggestions. To begin with, we said that the unemployed youth are looking for jobs, so a calendar has to be announced. We also suggested that the people who fought for statehood are all looking for recognition and the state government must initiate measures. The PCC president has agreed and he said measures are being initiated," Kodandarama Reddy said.

"Then, finally, he said that the alliance partners should also be accommodated in the administration, to which he agreed...After the election code comes to an end, this process will be completed. We decided to continue the fight for the enhancement of reservations. In light of these agreements, we have decided to support the Congress candidate in Jubilee Hills," the Telangana Jana Samithi Chief said.

The election was necessitated following the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath.

Backward Class (BC) leader V Naveen Yadav is the Congress candidate. BRS has fielded Gopinath's widow, Sunitha. Lankala Deepak Reddy is the BJP candidate.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said, "Professor Kodandaram, his party is with the Congress...I have come to the Telangana Jana Samithi office to seek their support for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election...The public of Jubilee Hills wants welfare, development. Congress is winning with a lead of at least 50,000 votes..."

Meanwhile, ahead of the Jubilee Hills constituency by-election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had appointed three senior officers as observers to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election in Hyderabad.

According to the EC, Ranjit Kumar Singh has been appointed as the General Observer, Om Prakash Tripathy as the Police Observer, and Sanjiv Kumar Lal as the Expenditure Observer.

Polling will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. (ANI)

