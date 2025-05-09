Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Friday held a solidarity march in Hyderabad to support the Indian Armed Forces amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Demonstrators carried Indian flags and placards, expressing their support for the armed forces while chanting slogans of "Vande Mataram."

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned Pakistan for deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, including schools and places of worship.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri criticised Pakistan for intentionally shelling gurdwaras, churches, and temples along the Line of Control (LoC), describing the attacks as "a new low even for Pakistan."

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Misri said, "During heavy shelling across the LoC in the early morning of May 7, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School in Poonch. The shell hit the home of two students of the school, who unfortunately lost their lives and their parents sustained injuries."

"Several school staff and locals took refuge in an underground hall of the school during the shelling by Pakistan. The school was fortunately closed, otherwise, more losses would have occurred. Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan," he said.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7th), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Operation Sindoor is one of the deepest strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

