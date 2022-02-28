Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) The 2022-23 Budget session of Telangana Legislature would begin on March 7.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

The state cabinet would meet on March 6 to approve the budget and Finance Minister T Harish Rao would present it on March 7, an official release said on Monday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would decide on the duration of the session, it said.

The Secretary to the state legislature has issued separate letters intimating that the Assembly and Council sessions would commence on March 7.

The upcoming budget session is a continuation of the last session that was adjourned sine die on October 8, 2021 without being prorogued.

This has led to speculation that the customary Governor address on the occasion of Budget session may not take place this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)