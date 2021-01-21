Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Telangana recorded 226 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.92 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,584, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 39, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri with 16 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 20.

The total number of cases stood at2, 92,621 while recoveries were at2, 87,117.

As many as3,920 patients are under treatment and 31,647 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 75.74 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.03 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.11 per cent, while it was 96.7 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

